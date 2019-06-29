Christiaan Bezuidenhout five clear of Jon Rahm at Andalucia Masters

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in pole position to claim a maiden European Tour title

Christiaan Bezuidenhout bolstered his hopes of registering a maiden European Tour title by extending his lead to five shots at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters.

Latest leaderboard Andalucia Masters

The South African went into the weekend with a four-stroke advantage and increased his cushion by following rounds of 66 and 68 with a two-under 69 at Real Club Valderrama, lifting him to 10 under.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Jon Rahm - the highest-ranked player in the field - posted a joint-low round-of-the-day 67 to join Japan's Hideto Tanihara in a share of second, as tournament host Sergio Garcia slipped eight off the pace after a two-over 73.

0:53 Robert Lee and Rhys Davies look back at highlights from Sergio Garcia's third-round 73 at the Andalucia Masters Robert Lee and Rhys Davies look back at highlights from Sergio Garcia's third-round 73 at the Andalucia Masters

"It definitely wasn't my ball-striking day," Bezuidenhout said. "I made some great saves before the turn which kept the momentum going."

Bezuidenhout recovered from a poor tee shot to save par at the first and rolled in a close-range birdie at the second, before scrambling to save par at the seventh and eighth on his way to reaching the turn in 34.

Rahm will play alongside Bezuidenhout in the final group on Sunday

The world No 273 holed a five-foot birdie at the 10th, but bogeyed the 14th after finding thick rough off the tee, only to restore his five-shot cushion by converting a 10-footer at the 16th.

Rahm started the day eight shots back - but surged up the leaderboard by following birdies at the fourth and sixth with another at the par-four eighth after getting up and down from the sand.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

The Spaniard dropped a shot at the par-three 15th after missing the green off the tee and then hitting a poor chip, but responded by making a two-putt birdie at the 17th and rolling in a 15-foot birdie at the last.

Tanihara held outright second until finishing his three-under 68 with a final-hole bogey, while Belgian pair Thomas Detry and Nicolas Colsaerts sit a further two strokes back in tied-fourth.

Garcia returns as defending champion after last year's four-shot win

Garcia dropped into the group on two under that includes former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, who moved into the top-10 by matching Rahm's 67.

Watch the final round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters live on Sunday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.