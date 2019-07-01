Steve Stricker cruises to six-shot victory at US Senior Open

Steve Stricker claimed his second Senior major of the year

Steve Stricker claimed his second Senior major title of the year by another comfortable margin after coasting to a six-shot victory at the US Senior Open.

Stricker was in a class of his own throughout the week on the Warren Golf Course at the University of Notre Dame, and a rock-solid one-under 69 on the final day gave him a winning score of 19 under par - one shy of Fred Funk's record set at Crooked Stick 10 years ago.

The 52-year-old, who also won the Regions Tradition by six strokes in May, made the ideal start to his final round with a birdie at the first, and he was then content to grind out the pars as he remained on 19 under at the turn.

Stricker stumbled to just his second bogey of the tournament at the 10th, but he responded with a birdie at the short 12th and parred safely home to finish six clear of defending champion David Toms and last week's winner on the PGA Tour Champions, Jerry Kelly.

Toms completed a stout defence of his title with a five-birdie 68, while Kelly cost himself outright second place when he bogeyed the last to return a 69.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, twice a major winner in the Senior ranks last year, enjoyed a top-six finish on five under par, with Paul Broadhurst leading the British challenge, albeit a distant 15 strokes behind the champion.