Sky Sports Golf podcast: Preview for the Irish Open and the 3M Open

The Sky Sports Golf podcast’s journey around the PGA Tour reaches Minneapolis this week, with James Haddock joining Josh Antmann live from the 3M Open.

The pair give their verdict on the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic and an emotional victory for Nate Lashley, as well as look back at the other talking points from a busy week in golf.

Haddock discusses why his post-tournament chat with Lashley will go down as one of his toughest-ever interviews, while the duo share some of their unusual off-the-course discussions during their time on the road.

Lashley registered his maiden PGA Tour victory in Detroit

Away from Detroit, the duo look back at Christiaan Bezuidenhout's breakthrough win at the Andalucia Masters and start to predict who could impress this week at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

They also offer their predictions for this week's American event, live on Sky Sports, plus discuss plenty of other topics! Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!