Irish Open: Russell Knox ready to defend after dramatic 2018 win

3:01 Ahead of his title defence at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Russell Knox reflects on his dramatic 2018 victory at Ballyliffin. Ahead of his title defence at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Russell Knox reflects on his dramatic 2018 victory at Ballyliffin.

Russell Knox is relishing the opportunity to defend his Dubai Duty Free Irish Open title this week, a year on from registering a dramatic victory at Ballyliffin.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The Scot arrives at Lahinch Golf Club looking for a first win since his success in the same event 12 months ago, where Knox produced a remarkable finish to secure his second European Tour title.

Knox made a 40-foot birdie at the last to set the clubhouse target and force a play-off alongside New Zealand's Ryan Fox, before holing an almost identical putt on the first extra hole to snatch victory.

Knox ended the week on 14 under at Ballyliffin

"It was a crazy ending to the tournament that fortunately I was on the good end of," Knox said on Tuesday. "To hole a putt on the last hole to eventually make the play-off is obviously an Irish Open I'll never forget.

"To somehow walk it again is obviously a dream come true. I'll just never forget the whole atmosphere, the crowd, everything, the cheers when the putts went in. It's kind of a pinch-yourself moment."

Live Irish Open On The Range Live on

Knox plays alongside Tommy Fleetwood and 2009 champion Shane Lowry over the first two rounds, with the world No 72 looking to build on just two top-10s from 16 worldwide starts this year.

"It's been kind of a strange year," Knox added. "There have been no major fireworks. I think every aspect of my game feels very good.

Knox is one of the early starters on Thursday morning

"There's been no really glaring weakness, I'm just trying to put it all together for four days. I'm happy about not having missed very many cuts, but I have to turn those into finishes somehow.

"I've been fortunate in my career in the last 10 years or so that every year I've gotten on a little roll and obviously we all know it can happen at any time, so let's hope it starts right here."

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with the live On the Range show on Wednesday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf.