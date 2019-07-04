Jamie Donaldson hits backwards shot off a wall during Irish Open

0:25 Jamie Donaldson was forced to play a shot backwards and off a wall during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Jamie Donaldson was forced to play a shot backwards and off a wall during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Jamie Donaldson was forced to channel his inner Tom Watson after being left with a horrendous lie during the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Welshman was level-par for the day heading to the par-five last at Lahinch Golf Club, where his second shot went off the back of the green and finished inches away from a wall.

With no obvious stance facing the green, Donaldson decided to face the opposite direction from the green to hit his pitch off the stone wall and back into play.

Donaldson mixed two birdies with three bogeys during the opening round

The shot struck similarities with the one Watson famously faced during the final round of The Open in 1984, with Donaldson's producing the same result as he failed to get up and down to save par.

The bogey-six saw Donaldson close out a one-over 71 and leave him eight strokes back from early pacesetter Padraig Harrington.

Donaldson won the Irish Open in 2012

