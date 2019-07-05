Eddie Pepperell stars against Ryan Fox in latest 14 Club Challenge

7:21 Eddie Pepperell takes on Ryan Fox in the latest edition of the 14 Club Challenge. Eddie Pepperell takes on Ryan Fox in the latest edition of the 14 Club Challenge.

The European Tour's 14 Club Challenge has put numerous players to the test in recent seasons, with the latest edition ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open possibly the best episode yet.

The entertaining series sees two golfers go head to head on a par three hole, where they score a point every time they hit the green but can only use each club once between them.

Eddie Pepperell and Ryan Fox were the most recent duo to take on the task, ahead of this week's Rolex Series event at Lahinch, where both players were trying to claim bragging rights.

Pepperell posted an opening-round 66 at Lahinch

Each player got seven attempts to hit the green, Lahinch's 152-yard eighth hole, with Pepperell choosing to use a seven-iron for his opening shot.

Jon Rahm set the record at the end of last season after finding the green five times in his challenge against Rafa Cabrera Bello, but could either of the latest pair produce even better?

Click on the video above to see their epic battle! There's also much more entertaining content on the European Tour's YouTube homepage.