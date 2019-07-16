The 148th Open: Will Tiger Woods win The Open at Royal Portrush?

1:25 Ahead of his return to action at The Open, we look back at every celebration from all 81 of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour titles Ahead of his return to action at The Open, we look back at every celebration from all 81 of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour titles

Tiger Woods has another chance to create more golfing history this week at The Open, but can the 15-time major champion win the Claret Jug once again?

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Woods arrives at Royal Portrush having made just three competitive starts since claiming a historic victory at the Masters in April, where a one-shot win gave him his first major title since 2008.

The former world No 1 missed the cut at the PGA Championship and needed a fast finish to register a share of 21st at the US Open, where he birdied four of his last six holes at Pebble Beach.

Live at the Open Live on

Woods' only other start saw him post a top-10 at the Memorial, with the 43-year-old electing to preserve his body in recent weeks rather than tee it up ahead of the final major of the year.

Woods played alongside eventual winner Francesco Molinari during the final round in 2018

Despite the lack of tournament practice in recent months, Woods is one of the pre-tournament favourites and has unsurprisingly been labelled as a contender to register a fourth Open victory.

Live At The Open - 16/07/2019 Live on

Woods completed the career Grand Slam with victory at the event in 2000 and added back-to-back Open wins from 2005, while another win this week would see him equal the all-time record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Woods' last Open victory came in 2006 at Royal Liverpool

Will Tiger Woods be crowned as the Champion Golfer of the Year again this week? Cast your vote on whether you think that Woods will win The Open!

Watch The Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday at 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.