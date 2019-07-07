Robert Rock books place at The 148th Open with Paul Waring and Bernd Wieseberger

1:39 Robert Rock was disappointed his Irish Open challenge came up short on the final day at Lahinch, but he can look forward to his first appearance in The Open since 2016 Robert Rock was disappointed his Irish Open challenge came up short on the final day at Lahinch, but he can look forward to his first appearance in The Open since 2016

Robert Rock put his Irish Open disappointment to one side as he welcomed the chance to return to The Open for the first time since 2016.

Rock endured a frustrating final day at Lahinch, where he led overnight before stumbling to a level-par 70 to finish three behind two-time champion Jon Rahm, but he sought solace from the consolation he had done enough to qualify for the final major of the year at Royal Portrush.

Rock will play in The Open for the first time since 2016

Irish Open runner-up Bernd Wiesberger and Rock's fellow Englishman Paul Waring grabbed the other two places on offer for The 148th Open in less than a fortnight, and Rock is looking forward to making his eighth appearance in the event.

"I didn't know this is going to be my eighth Open Championship, so it's just nice to be playing another," said Rock, who came within inches of carding a 59 in a stunning third round at Lahinch that he hopes will galvanise him for the rest of the season.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I'm looking forward to playing another Open, and I didn't know whether I would get to play in any more. I have had a couple of good finishes, my best being at St Andrews, which is a nice venue to play well at, and Portrush will be amazing, I get a nice bit of support around here."

Waring will make only his fourth Open start having made his debut back in 2007 after he birdied four of the last six holes at Lahinch to deny Martin Kaymer, who now needs a big performance in Scotland next week to avoid missing The Open for the first time in 11 years.

Paul Waring had qualified for his fourth Open

"I am absolutely gobsmacked to be honest," said Waring, 34. "I thought I had to go one more but to birdie the last to get in is absolutely fantastic, and I am really looking forward to it.

"I played Royal Portrush at the Irish Open in 2012 so it will be nice to get back there. I have some nice memories so looking forward to competing there for The Open. I remember the crowds were unbelievable, and I believe The Open is sold out already so the atmosphere is going to be fantastic."

Bernd Wiesberger's decision to pull out of Final Qualifying paid off

Wiesberger was unable to compete at Carnoustie last year due to a wrist injury that sidelined him for much of 2018, but the Austrian will be teeing up at Portrush having finished runner-up alongside Andy Sullivan at Lahinch.

"I decided to withdraw from Final Qualifying to prepare for this week and it has paid off," said Wiesberger, winner of the Made In Denmark on the European Tour in May. "I enjoyed my week in Ireland and I have had a lot of success here.

"My first Open was at Muirfield and every one after that holds a special place in my golfing memory and heart. I can't wait to get back to Northern Ireland and play Portrush in a couple of weeks."