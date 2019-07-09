The Open: Tiger Woods setting 1am alarms ahead of Royal Portrush

0:29 The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with all four days of The Open exclusively live on Sky Sports. The waiting is almost over for the final men's major of the year, with all four days of The Open exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Tiger Woods may not be playing competitive golf to get ready for The Open, but the 15-time major champion has been adopting an alternative tactic to prepare for Royal Portrush.

Woods has been limited to nine worldwide starts in 2019 and has only made three appearances since winning the Masters in April, although is trying something new for the final major of the year.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

A video posted to Nike's Instagram story on Monday revealed that Woods has been getting up a 1am ET to adjust to the five-hour time difference between there and Northern Ireland.

Woods finished tied-ninth at The Open last year at Carnoustie

In the post, Woods said: "Hey Nike, it's Tiger. Wake up! It is now 1am here on the East Coast. Why am I doing this right now? Because it is now 6am Royal Portrush.

Tiger Woods says, in a video on @Nike Instagram story, that he’s been waking up at 1 a.m. EST to get acclimated for Royal Portrush time difference. 😱



(Also, anyone know how to make a custom alarm sound? I wanna wake up to “It’s Tiger, WAKE UP!“ every morning) pic.twitter.com/2Fbk99FYUQ — Samantha Marks (@SamMarksGC) July 8, 2019

"I will be playing the Open Championship there and in order to be prepared for the time change, I'm getting up."

The world No 5 will arrive in Northern Ireland having not made a competitive start since the US Open, where he birdied four of his final six holes to finish in a share of 21st.

Woods last won The Open in 2006

Woods' one-shot win at Augusta earlier this year was his first major success since 2008, while a victory next week will see him equal Sam Snead's all-time record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

"If you want to succeed, if you want to get better, if you want to win, if you want to accomplish your goals, it all starts with getting up early in the morning." Woods added.

The Open Live Live on

Will Tiger Woods win The Open? Watch the final major of the year from July 18-21 live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.