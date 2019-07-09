Women's British Open: R&A announce record prize money for 2019

Georgia Hall is defending champion at the Women's British Open

The AIG Women’s British Open will have the highest prize fund in its history after the R&A announced an increase of almost 40 per cent for 2019.

The total fund for this year's event, held on the Marquess Course at Woburn from August 1-4, will be $4.5m (£3.6m), with the winner taking home a first prize of $675,000 (£539,000).

Although the increase makes the event the second-highest prize fund of the five women's majors, it is still significantly smaller than the $10.75m on offer at The Open at Royal Portrush.

Ariya Jutanugarn won the Women's British Open the last time it was held at Woburn in 2016

Martin Slumbers, R&A chief executive, said: "We recognised that more needed to be done to elevate the prize fund for this great championship and are pleased that we have been able to make a significant increase this year as part of the R&A's commitment to women's golf.

"This is an important first step and we know it will take time to move closer to achieving parity with the men's game.

"We will continue to work toward the long-term goal of a sustainable business model but we can't do it alone and the support of fans, sponsors and media are all key to achieving that success."

This year's event is the first of a five-year sponsorship deal with AIG, having previously been sponsored by Ricoh, with Georgia Hall returning as defending champion after last year's two-shot win at Royal Lytham and St. Annes.

Watch the Women's British Open from August 1-4 live on Sky Sports.