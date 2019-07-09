Sky Sports Golf podcast: #GolfChat special with Nick Dougherty

Nick Dougherty relives the highs and lows of his career in golf during a special edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast

With the podcast team out on the road travelling back from the 3M Open, Josh Antmann sits down with Dougherty for a special edition of #GolfChat.

Dougherty discusses his childhood and how his family helped him develop into a successful amateur, before describing what life was like during the early part of his professional career.

Dougherty impressed on the Faldo Junior Series

The three-time European Tour winner reflects on some of his other successes, including leading the US Open at Oakmont and getting the opportunity to tee it up alongside Tiger Woods.

Dougherty speaks openly about the sudden death of his mum and how he struggled to adapt to the loss, as well as talking at length about the transition from playing to talking about the sport.

Dougherty won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2007

