Sei Young Kim sprints clear to win Marathon Classic

Sei Young Kim displays the Marathon Classic trophy

Sei Young Kim won the Marathon Classic for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season, making five straight birdies in a mid-round burst and shooting a six-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.

Kim began her birdie run on the seventh and finished on 22-under 262 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.

The 26-year-old South Korean player has now won nine tour titles after following up her success in the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Thompson, a stroke behind Kim entering the day, closed birdie-eagle for a 66.

Six shots ahead of Thompson after the birdie blitz, Kim played the final seven holes in even par, offsetting a birdie on 15 with a bogey on 16.

Kim celebrates after birdieing the 15th hole during the final round

Stacy Lewis was third at 16 under after a 66, while US Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 carded a 69 to finish fourth at 14 under.

Jennifer Kupcho tied for fifth at 11 under after a 71. The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in April.

Linnea Strom (65), Tiffany Joh (67), Caroline Masson (68) and Pavarisa Yoktuan (69) also finished on 11 under.