The Open: Justin Rose returns after taking break in 'too condensed' schedule

Justin Rose returns to action in The Open at Royal Portrush after taking a four-week break in order to help him negotiate the new schedule this year.

The 38-year-old Englishman has not played since last month's US Open at Pebble Beach, where he tied for third place, and is not a fan of the revamped calendar as he believes it is too condensed.

The Open is now the final major of the season following the decision to switch the PGA Championship from August to May, which sandwiches it between the Masters and US Open.

Justin Rose says he is still trying to adapt to the rhythm of the new golfing calendar

"I think we're all trying to adapt to this new schedule, this new rhythm of the majors, and they seem to be coming thick and fast at the moment," Rose said.

"It's about trying to peak, valley, and peak again. In such a short period of time in which you're able to do that. There's always that drop off after a major, from an intensity point of view, anyway.

"This is unchartered territory for me to take time off between majors, for sure. It coincides with coming back to the UK. There's pressure with catching up with family, and wanting to catch up with family, those weeks are precious.

Rose and Tommy Fleetwood made an appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon last Monday

"It's just a balance at that point in terms of professional, strategy in terms of preparing for it and then also just lifestyle and having a life and seeing family and friends that you haven't seen for a long time. It's a learning curve this year I would say. So we will see.

"One major a month really I think is too condensed. But I also think it's pretty much driven by FedExCup, wanting to finish on a certain date, everything else having to fit in where it can.

"For me, major championships should be the things that are protected the most. That's how all of our careers ultimately are going to be measured."

Rose played in the final group alongside champion Gary Woodland at the US Open but faded on the back nine

Rose, who won the US Open in 2013, finished joint-fourth in the 1998 Open as a 17-year-old amateur, but it took him until last year at Carnoustie, where he tied for second behind Francesco Molinari, to better that performance.

"I've been waiting a long time to do that," he said. "Really enjoyed the run I made on the weekend last year. Anytime you're in contention to win an Open it's an amazing feeling, especially being a home player. I think it's the one that we all dearly love to win. That was fun.

"That's the goal, isn't it, to go one better this year and get your hands on the [Claret] Jug.

"Game is ticking along in the right direction. I'm chipping away at it. I feel like sometimes if you come in absolutely pure a week or two ahead of time, it can be tricky to keep it going for so long. I feel like I can really build into this week."