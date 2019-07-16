Matt Wallace vows to improve on-course behaviour ahead of The Open

3:37 Matt Wallace is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Tiger Woods in the first two rounds at The Open, and hopes to control his emotions on the course Matt Wallace is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Tiger Woods in the first two rounds at The Open, and hopes to control his emotions on the course

Matt Wallace has vowed to improve his on-course behaviour ahead of his opportunity to play alongside Tiger Woods at The Open.

The Englishman has registered five worldwide top-10s in 2019, including a major-best tied-third finish at the PGA Championship, although has seen his season overshadowed by a couple of controversial incidents.

Wallace was criticised for his aggressive reaction to a missed putt during the final hole of the British Masters in May, when he slammed his putter on the green after narrowly missing out on victory.

Wallace ended the week tied-second at Hillside, a shot back from champion Marcus Kinhult

The world No 23 came under further scrutiny last month for his treatment of caddie Dave McNeilly during the BMW International Open, with Wallace keen to clean up his act as quickly as possible.

"It's probably the hardest thing that I'm trying to work on at the moment and it's the area that I can improve on the most," Wallace told Sky Sports.

Wallace has impressed in the past two majors, finishing tied-third at Bethpage and tied-12th at the US Open

"The last few weeks have been tough because it's the area that I want to improve on the most, but then you start thinking about that and forgetting how to play golf.

"I will overcome this part of it and I know I will because I have a great team around me. It's a part of me that I really want to improve on because I haven't always been like that.

"The intensity will still be there, the hunger is still going to be there and I still want to win. I want to improve as a golfer but also as a person, so I hope everyone can see that in the future."

The 29-year-old features in a marquee group for the opening two rounds at Royal Portrush with Patrick Reed and Woods, with Wallace relishing the chance to play alongside the 15-time major champion.

Woods has only made three competitive appearances since winning the Masters in April

"It's the best draw I could have hoped for this week," Wallace added. "The second-best is playing with him on a Sunday in the final group, which would be nice.

"This is like my own significant trophy, getting to play with Tiger Woods for the first two rounds of an Open Championship, and I'm going to enjoy every single minute of it.

"He's the best that's ever lived for me and he's still pretty good, so If I can finish one shot better than him this week then I think I'll be doing okay."

