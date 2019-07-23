Walker Cup: R&A reveals revised squad of 16 players in contention to play for Great Britain and Ireland

James Sugrue, who won the 2019 Amateur Championship, could feature for the Great Britain & Ireland squad

The R&A has announced a revised squad of 16 players in contention for the Great Britain and Ireland team to play against the United States of America in the 47th Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool.

The players will gather at Hoylake over the next two days for practice sessions ahead of the biennial encounter being played on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September.

The changes made by GB&I captain Craig Watson to the initial squad of 26 players selected in April include call-ups for English trio Matty Lamb, David Langley and Joshua McMahon.

"We have monitored results of the players originally selected since we last got together as a squad, while also keeping an eye on the performances of other players not included," Craig Watson, GB&I captain, said.

"We have brought in three new players who have had encouraging results in recent events and we look forward to working with them and the other players when we meet up at Royal Liverpool this week."

24-year-old McMahon comes into contention for selection after winning the Lytham Trophy in May, while Lamb and Langley have recorded encouraging results over the summer months.

James Sugrue, who qualified for The Open at Royal Portrush by winning the Amateur Championship in June, and Alex Fitzpatrick - brother of five-time European Tour winner Matt Fitzpatrick - are also in the squad.

GB&I is aiming to win back the trophy after losing 19-7 at the Los Angeles Country Club two years ago and the final 10-man team will be announced in August.

The GB&I squad is: Jake Burnage (Saunton), Thomas Plumb (Yeovil), Alex Fitzpatrick (Hallamshire), Mark Power (Kilkenny), Bailey Gill (Lindrick), Conor Purcell (Portmarnock), Harry Hall (West Cornwall), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Benjamin Jones (Northamptonshire), Sandy Scott (Nairn), Matty Lamb (Hexham), Tom Sloman (Taunton & Pickeridge), David Langley (Castle Royle), James Sugrue (Mallow), Joshua McMahon (Wallasey), Euan Walker (Kilmarnock).