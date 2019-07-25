Evian Championship: Mel Reid two off early leader Paula Creamer
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 25/07/19 7:43pm
Mel Reid fired a final-hole eagle to get within two strokes of the lead after the opening round of the Evian Championship.
The Englishwoman posted a five-under 66 in hot and humid conditions at Evian Resort Golf Club in Southern France to stay in touch with early leader Paul Creamer.
Creamer set the clubhouse target by making seven birdies in a bogey-free 64, giving the 2010 US Women's Open champion a one-shot cushion over Inbee Park, Jin Young Ko, Brittany Altomare and Mi Hyang Lee.
"I feel really just in control," Creamer said. "It's been several years where I felt like just all-in-all good in my shoes."
Reid, looking for a strong week to bolster her hopes of a wildcard pick for Europe's Solheim Cup side, mixed three birdies with as many bogeys on her way to reaching the turn level-par.
The 31-year-old moved up the leaderboard with birdies at the 12th, 15th and 17th, before holing out from a bunker at the par-five last to sit tied-sixth with Augusta National Women's Amateur winner Jennifer Kupcho.
"To shoot a great score you have to have a couple of lucky breaks and I had one or two," Reid said. "My ball-striking was good and I hit 15 greens, so overall I was very, very happy to shoot 66.
Charley Hull is in the group four off the lead after a blemish-free 68, while Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall and fellow Englishwoman Meghan MacLaren both sit on two under.
