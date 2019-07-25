Wayne Riley becomes Elvis Presley for TPC Southwind course guide!

3:15 Wayne Riley turns into Elvis Presley to take a closer look at TPC Southwind in Memphis ahead of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational! Wayne Riley turns into Elvis Presley to take a closer look at TPC Southwind in Memphis ahead of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational!

Wayne "Radar" Riley was left all shook up at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational as he paid tribute to one of Memphis’ iconic figures in his pre-tournament course guide.

Radar returned to sender his traditional cowboy hat and swapped his usual golfing attire for Elvis Presley's iconic outfit, as he described some of the key holes facing the players at TPC Southwind.

The Australian's clothing left a few suspicious minds from the golfers as they prepared for the final World Golf Championship event of the PGA Tour season, with Radar's actions a little too much for many of those in action.

Most out on the course were hoping for a little less conversation from Radar as he looked at the best ways to tackle this week's venue, with some of his moves and descriptions best left in the heartbreak hotel!

Live World Golf Championships Live on

Watch the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf!