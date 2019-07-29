When is Women's British Open and how can I watch it on Sky Sports?

Georgia Hall is looking to defend her Women's British Open title

The women's golf major season reaches its climax this week at the AIG Women's British Open, with extended coverage live from Woburn on Sky Sports.

Georgia Hall returns as defending champion after her breakthrough victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes, with the Englishwoman looking to become the fourth player in history to win back-to-back Women's British Open titles.

This year's tournament is also the penultimate qualifying event in the race to qualify for the Solheim Cup, with a number of players still looking to secure their spot in Catriona Matthew's European side for Gleneagles.

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull will both be part of Team Europe's Solheim Cup side in September

All four rounds from the Marquess Course will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, with nearly 30 hours of live coverage across the tournament days, while a special one-hour live On the Range show on Wednesday will bring you all the build-up ahead of the final major of the year.

Coverage begins from 11am over the first two rounds and from midday over the weekend, with daily highlights looking back at the best of each day's action.

Sky Sports News will bring you regular highlights, interviews and reaction throughout the tournament week, with daily reports and reaction on the Sky Sports website and apps and near-live clips available on the Sky Sports Golf social media accounts.

This year's contest marks the 10th anniversary of Catriona Matthew's Women's British Open victory

TV times (all live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix)

Wednesday July 31 - 3pm to 4pm - On the Range LIVE!

Thursday August 1 - 11am to 6pm - First round LIVE!

Friday August 2 - 11am to 6pm - Second round LIVE!

Saturday August 3 - Midday to 7pm - Third round LIVE!

Sunday August 4 - Midday to 7pm - Final round LIVE!

Watch the AIG Women's British Open throughout this week live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix!