Senior Open Championship: Darren Clarke two shots off halfway lead

Wes Short Jr birdied his final three holes to a take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Senior Open Championship, with Darren Clarke part of the chasing pack.

The American's fast finish closed out a three-under 67 and took him to six under for the tournament at Royal Lytham & St Annes, a shot clear of overnight leader Scott Dunlap.

Clarke sits two strokes off the pace in third spot after a second successive 68, with two-time major champion Retief Goosen in the group tied-fourth on three under after a bogey-free 67.

"I played nicely," Clarke said. "The way my swing feels and the way I'm striking the ball, I'm very pleased with.

"It's frustrating when you come off the golf course and you feel as if you've taken as many as you possibly can and you left four or five out there - and that's what I do every day, which is somewhat frustrating."

Clarke, bidding to become just the fourth player in history to win both The Open and The Senior Open, bogeyed two of his opening four holes but recovered to birdie the seventh and ninth to reach the turn level-par.

The 2011 Champion Golfer of the Year followed a birdie-two at the 12th with back-to-back birdies from the 16th to move into a share of the lead, only to bogey the par-four last and drop back to four under.

Goosen shares fourth place with Bart Bryant and Ken Duke on three under, with English duo Roger Chapman and Paul Broadhurst sitting four off the pace alongside Colin Montgomerie and Phillip Price.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley posted a one-under 69 to make it through to the weekend, while 69-year-old Tom Watson - a three-time Senior Open champion - birdied the penultimate hole to also make the cut.

