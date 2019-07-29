Barracuda Championship: Collin Morikawa claims maiden PGA Tour win

Collin Morikawa claimed a breakthrough win at the Barracuda Championship

Collin Morikawa continued the run of first-time winners on the PGA Tour with a three-point victory at the Barracuda Championship.

Final leaderboard Barracuda Championship

The 22-year-old birdied his final three holes to take the title at Montreux Golf and Country Club, where a Modified Stableford format was used and points awarded for the number of strokes taken on each hole.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for an eagle, two for a birdie, zero for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double bogey or worse, with Morikawa earning 47 points across the four days.

Morikawa followed Saturday's 13 points with 14 on Sunday, posting seven birdies in a bogey-free final round to finish three clear of Troy Merritt and seven ahead of Robert Streb and John Chin.

Morikawa is up to world No 90 after three top-four finishes in as many starts on the PGA Tour

The American posted two birdies on his front nine and added another at the par-four 10th, before moving ahead of Merritt - playing in the group behind - with an eight-foot birdie at the 14th.

Morikawa rolled in a 10-foot birdie from the fringe at the 16th and holed a 30-footer at the par-four next, before a tap-in birdie at the last set the clubhouse target.

Merritt had the chance to snatch victory with a final-hole eagle, only to sign for a final-round 69 after running his chip 12 feet past the hole and then two-putting for par.

Merritt ended the week with 44 points

Bronson Burgoon secured fifth spot ahead of Tom Hoge, with Scotland's Martin Laird ending in a four-way share of seventh after a final-round 68.

Morikawa joins Matthew Wolff as players who have gone straight from college to their first PGA Tour victory, Nate Lashley and Dylan Frittelli also maiden PGA Tour winners in recent weeks.