PGA Tour announce new expanded schedule for 2019-2020 season

Justin Rose won the FedExCup in 2018, as Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational will not be played immediately after The Open next season as part of changes to an expanded PGA Tour schedule.

The PGA Tour announced on Monday their full calendar of 49 tournaments for the next campaign, which only has four empty weeks from September 2019 through to August 2020.

The Memphis event has been moved back to the first weekend in July, two weeks after the US Open and two weeks before The Open, with July 2-5 traditionally the week reserved in the European Tour schedule for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Rahm won the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "We are thrilled to expand the number of events to 49 while maintaining a great flow from start to finish, allowing our fans to better engage and follow the PGA Tour throughout the season."

As part of the World Golf Championship's move, the 3M Open is now the event immediately after The Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic switches from the last week in June to the last week in May.

Lowry will defend the Claret Jug at Royal St. George’s Golf Club from July 16-19 2020

There will be no opposite-field event during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, from July 30-August 2, with the Wyndham Championship taking place a week later ahead of the season-ending FedExCup Play-Offs.

The ordering of the three play-off events remain unchanged, with the Northern Trust and BMW Championship followed by the Tour Championship from August 27-30.

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier kicks off the 2019-20 season from September 12-15, joining the Houston Open in returning to the schedule after a one-year absence, while the Zozo Championship in Japan and the Bermuda Championship feature for the first time.