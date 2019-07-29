Rory McIlroy to play 2019 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

5:28 Nick Dougherty, Paul McGinley and Luke Donald review the key moments from the final round of the 2018 BMW PGA Championship Nick Dougherty, Paul McGinley and Luke Donald review the key moments from the final round of the 2018 BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will return to the BMW PGA Championship in September and add his name to a star-studded line-up at Wentworth.

The Rolex Series event has a new spot in the European Tour schedule for 2019 and has switched from its traditional May date to September 19-22, with McIlroy looking to go one better than his runner-up finish to Francesco Molinari in last year's tournament.

McIlroy - who won at Wentworth in 2014 - is joined in a strong field by Molinari and fellow Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.

Molinari claimed a two-shot win in 2018, before being crowned Champion Golfer of the Year later that summer

"The BMW PGA Championship is always a great event and I'm looking forward to playing in it again, particularly in its new September date," McIlroy said. "The West Course should be in superb condition and the change in date should also mean an even stronger field.

"I've won at Wentworth before and finished second behind Frankie [Francesco Molinari] last year, so hopefully I can do well again and also get off to a good start in the Ryder Cup qualification."

McIlroy is without a victory in Europe since the 2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

The tournament also marks the start of the year-long qualification campaign for Padraig Harrington's 2020 European Ryder Cup team, with the team confirmed after the same contest a year later.

McIlroy has registered 12 worldwide top-10s in his first 16 appearances of the year, including two victories on the PGA Tour and top-10 finishes in all three World Golf Championship events.

