Tiger Woods to return to FedExCup Play-Offs action at The Northern Trust next week

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will play in the first two events of the FedExCup Play-Offs, starting with The Northern Trust in New Jersey next week.

Woods is currently 27th in the FexExCup standings and needs to remain inside the top 30 by the conclusion of the BMW Championship to defend his Tour Championship title in Atlanta.

Woods missed the cut at The Open

The 43-year-old has played in only four competitive events - three of them majors - since his memorable victory at The Masters in April as he continues his plan to dramatically reduce his schedule to prolong his career.

Woods has been hampered by soreness in his surgically-repaired back since claiming his 15th major title at Augusta National, and looked particularly out-of-sorts during The Open at Royal Portrush as he missed the cut following rounds of 78 and 70.

"It's just a matter of being consistent," he said before flying back to Florida. "That's one of the hardest things to accept as an older athlete is that you're not going to be as consistent as you were at 23.

"I'm going to have my hot weeks. I'm going to be there in contention with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments. But there are times when I'm just not going to be there. And that wasn't the case 20-odd years ago. I had a different body, and I was able to be a little bit more consistent."

But Woods remains determined to be among the 30 players competing in the PGA Tour's season-finale at East Lake, where he famously ended a five-year winless run amid astonishing scenes on the eve of Ryder Cup week last year.

Woods posted a Tweet, which read: "Ready to begin the FedExCup playoffs starting with @TheNTGolf and then the @BMWChamps ... Hope to see you there."