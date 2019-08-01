Former Europe Ryder Cup golfer Gordon Brand Junior dies aged 60

Gordon Brand Junior has died aged 60

Former Europe Ryder Cup golfer Gordon Brand Junior has died aged 60.

Brand Jr was part of 1987 Europe Ryder Cup-winning team, under captain Tony Jacklin, a historic tournament as it was Europe's first victory on American soil.

The Scotsman contributed with 1.5 points on the way to a 10.5 to 5.5 victory. He was a part of the team two years later as Europe retained the trophy following a draw at The Belfry.

Brand Jr, who followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a professional golfer, won eight tournaments on the European Tour between 1982-1993.

A tweet from the European Senior Tour announced the news, saying: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."

Brand won two senior tour titles and made his most recent appearance at the Swiss Open last month.