Thorbjorn Olesen accused of sexual assault on flight

Thorbjorn Olesen finished tied 27th at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Thorbjorn Olesen has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger on a flight back to London.

The 29-year-old Dane, who played for Europe in the Ryder Cup last year, is alleged to have molested the woman on a British Airways flight from Memphis to Heathrow.

Olesen is also accused of urinating in the first-class aisle, and of verbally abusing passengers and crew on board the flight.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating and have confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested, without naming the man.

The statement read: "On Monday, July 29, officers based at Heathrow Airport arrested a 29-year-old man on an in-bound flight on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft, and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew.

"He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation."

Olesen, a Dane with five European Tour victories, played in a World Golf Championships event in Memphis last week, finishing tied 27th.

An eye-witness on the flight told The Sun: "He (Olesen) started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle.

"It was shocking behaviour. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin on BA.''

Ian Poulter is reported to have intervened to try and calm the situation when Olesen became verbally abusive.

Poulter's agent Paul Dunkley is quoted by The Sun as saying that his client helped calm down a "slightly intoxicated" passenger.

Dunkley added: "He then went to sleep and the first he knew of anything else was when the police were waiting at Heathrow."