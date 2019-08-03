Wyndham Championship: Byeong Hun An holds one-shot lead in North Carolina

South Korean Byeong Hun An holds the lead after round two of the Wyndham Championship

South Korean Byeong Hun An fired a five-under 65 to hold a one-stroke lead after round two of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

American Brice Garnett is a stroke behind after his round of 64, with six players, including 2011 Wyndham winner Webb Simpson and first-round co-leader Sungjae Im all at nine-under.

Adam Svensson is also in that group after shooting 61 for the best round of the day, and threatening to become the first player on tour this year to break 60.

An, who shared the first-round lead with Im at eight under, made his move up the leaderboard with three straight birdies late in his round.

Canada's Adam Svensson fired the the best round of the day

Finishing on the back nine, the 27-year-old South Korean, who is without a win on the tour, had birdies on the third and fifth holes, and closed his second consecutive bogey-free round with four straight pars.

"I came close last couple years and, you know, maybe this week might do it," An said about that long-awaited first victory,"

"But I still have two more days and there are a lot of players behind me.

"If someone plays better than me, then he deserves to win it, but as long as I keep these bogey-free rounds going."

For a while, the story of the day was whether Svensson would become the 11th player in PGA Tour history to break 60, and the first since Brandt Snedeker opened this tournament last year by shooting a 59 on his way to a victory.

Svensson birdied seven holes on the front nine and added two more on the 12th and 13th to move to nine-under for the day.

Paul Casey is three shots off the pace in North Carolina

"I was kind of like, all right, I'm nine-under par (after 13) and there's still four or five holes and a par five," Svensson said.

"I was actually pretty calm. I thought I would be a little more nervous than I was."

Paul Casey shot a 65 to stand three shots off the pace and another superb day on the greens left Jordan Spieth (67) four behind, while defending champion Snedeker is at six-under.