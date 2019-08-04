Women's British Open: Hinako Shibuno wins maiden major at Woburn

Hinako Shibuno claimed a thrilling win at the Women's British Open

Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole to claim a breakthrough victory and maiden major title at the AIG Women’s British Open.

Final leaderboard Women's British Open

The 20-year-old, making a first appearance in a professional event outside of Japan, holed a 20-foot putt at the 18th to close out a four-under 68 and claim a one-shot victory over Lizette Salas.

Shibuno ended the week on 18 under as Salas fell just short in her bid for a maiden major title, with the American finishing second at Woburn after lipping out from four feet for a final-hole birdie.

Lizette Salas posted a round-of-the-day 65

"I'm nervous now that I've won and I still feel like I'm going to vomit!" Shibuno told Sky Sports through an interpreter. "I was more nervous on the front nine but on the back nine I was OK and I was able to make a lot of birdies as well.

"Obviously contending at a tournament like this is nerve-wracking, but I also felt that I was going to enjoy this moment as well."

Shibuno was making her maiden appearance in a major

Shibuno started the day with a two-shot lead but lost top spot after posting a four-putt double-bogey at the third, only to bounce back by holing a 15-footer at the fifth and making a two-putt birdie at the par-five seventh.

The Japanese player missed from eight feet to bogey the eighth on her way to reaching the turn in 37 and two off the lead, before following a birdie at the 10th with back-to-back gains from the 12th.

Salas made her move up the leaderboard by posting three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn and matching Shibuno's gain at the par-five 15th, leaving the pair all-square with three to play.

As Salas missed her close-range birdie chance for victory, Shibuno struck her approach from the middle of the 18th fairway to 20 feet and rattled in a winning birdie to become the first Japanese major champion in 42 years.

Salas' runner-up finish is his second top-five in majors in 2019

World No 1 Jin Young Ko, chasing a third major title of the year, was two strokes off the pace in third spot, with Morgan Pressel claiming fourth place ahead of South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai.

Charley Hull ended the week in tied-24th after a four-over 76 on the final day, with Bronte Law finishing a final-round 78 with a three-putt bogey to sit on three under for the week alongside 2018 champion Georgia Hall.