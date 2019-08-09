Tiger Woods withdraws from Northern Trust due to 'mild oblique strain'

Tiger Woods carded a 75 in the first round of The Northern Trust

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Northern Trust ahead of his second round at Liberty National.

Woods struggled to a four-over 75 in the opening round on Thursday - which left him 13 shots off the pace - after restricting himself to chipping and putting on the back nine of Wednesday's pro-am due to stiffness in his back.

He then went for treatment on Friday morning on what he described as a mild oblique strain (oblique muscles extend from the lower ribs to the pelvis).

However, it failed to rectify the problem and the 43-year-old, who was facing a battle to make the cut anyway, decided to pull out of the first event of the FedExCup Play-Offs.

In a statement, the Masters champion wrote: "Due to a mild oblique strain that led to pain and stiffness, I have to withdraw from The Northern Trust.

"I went for treatment early Friday morning, but unfortunately I'm still unable to compete. I'd like to thank the New Jersey and New York for their support and remain hopeful I can compete next week at the BMW Championship."

Woods has played just 13 tournament rounds since winning his 15th major title at Augusta National in April, two years after he underwent career-saving spinal fusion surgery.

He followed a missed cut at the PGA Championship with a top-10 finish in the Memorial Tournament and a tie for 21st in the US Open but then took a month off before missing the cut at The Open.

Speaking at Royal Portrush, Woods admitted he had little choice but to play a limited schedule.

Woods missed the cut at Royal Portrush

"Getting myself into position to win the Masters, it took a lot out of me," said Woods, who has had four knee operations and four back surgeries during his illustrious career.

"I want to play here as long as I possibly can and you have to understand if I play a lot, I won't be out here that long."