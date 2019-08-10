Should Bryson DeChambeau have been penalised for slow play?

2:45 Andrew Coltart and Nick Dougherty look back at Bryson DeChambeau's pace of play during the Northern Trust Andrew Coltart and Nick Dougherty look back at Bryson DeChambeau's pace of play during the Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau has been the centre of attention in the latest slow play controversy, but should the American have been penalised at the Northern Trust?

The defending champion came under intense scrutiny from both players and viewers for his actions during the second round in New Jersey, where he took over two minutes to hit an eight-foot putt.

DeChambeau was also criticised for the length of time taken to hit other shots during his round, with the incidents coming just days after Rory McIlroy called for golf's governing bodies to introduce tougher penalties on slow play.

Eddie Pepperell and Ian Poulter are among the players to turn to social media in recent days to give their views on the latest example of slow play in the sport, while Sky Sports' Rich Beem tweeted: "This has got to stop. PGA Tour, if you don't do something about this, shame on you!

Andrew I’m sorry you’ve stopped watching the @PGATOUR. There are a few players that continually disrespect their fellow pro’s and continue to break the rules without a conscience. It should be self policed but clearly this won’t happen.. so disappointing it hasn’t been stopped. https://t.co/yxfF2fFZ2D — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 10, 2019

"As a member, I'm outraged you can tolerate this. You talk about 'protecting the field', then protect it by penalizing/disqualifying this type of behaviour. Enough!"

Should DeChambeau have been penalised for his slow play? Click on the video above to see the incident for yourself and then cast your vote!