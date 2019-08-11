Ladies Scottish Open: Mi Jung Hur storms to four-shot victory

1:11 Mi Jung Hur reflects on her impressive final round to secure a third LPGA Tour title at the Ladies Scottish Open. Mi Jung Hur reflects on her impressive final round to secure a third LPGA Tour title at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Mi Jung Hur stormed to her third LPGA Tour title with an emphatic four-shot win at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

Final leaderboard Ladies Scottish Open

The 29-year-old birdied six of her last 10 holes in heavy rain at the Renaissance Club to post a five-under 66 and finish on 20 under, puller her clear of Jeongeun Lee6 and overnight leader Moriya Jutanugarn.

Mi Hyang Lee ended five strokes back in fourth spot, with 2018 champion Ariya Jutanugarn in fifth on 13 under and Carly Booth leading the English challenge in a share of ninth place.

"My goal for the day was just to enjoy my golf and just stay dry from the rain and just keep focused on my game," Hur said. "That was working really well today and it bring me a good result."

Hur began the day a shot off the pace and slipped further behind with a bogey at the third, only to follow a birdie at the ninth by picking up shots over her next two to join a share of the lead.

The Korean grabbed the outright advantage by holing a 15-footer at the par-five 12th, her fourth birdie in as many holes, before converting from six feet at the 16th and sealing her victory in style with a final-hole birdie.

Jutanugarn lost her overnight advantage with a double-bogey and a bogey in her first three holes, eventually signing for a final-round 71, while Lee6 moved into tied-second with a one-under 70.

Lee was chasing a second major victory of the year after winning the US Women's Open

A final-hole bogey left Anne Van Dam - looking to secure a Solheim Cup spot - in tied-sixth, while two dropped shots in her final three holes saw Booth post a level-par 71 and join Karolin Lampert, Xi Yu Lin and Jane Park on 10 under.

