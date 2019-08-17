Czech Masters: Thomas Pieters opens up one-shot lead in Prague

Thomas Pieters is eyeing up a first European Tour victory since 2016

Thomas Pieters bolstered his hopes of a first European Tour victory since 2016 after taking a one-shot lead into the final round of the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Latest leaderboard Czech Masters

Pieters birdied his final hole to post a six-under 66 at Albatross Golf Resort, lifting him to 16 under and a shot clear of Spain's Adri Arnaus.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Overnight leader Edoardo Molinari is part of the group tied-third alongside Robert Karlsson, Hugo Leon and Rikard Karlberg, with Kristoffer Reitan and Erik Van Rooyen three off the pace on 13 under.

Could Edoardo Molinari mount a final-day challenge, currently sitting tied third on the leaderboard?

Pieters, who won the event in 2015, went into the weekend two off the pace but moved up the leaderboard by following a two-putt birdie at the first with four consecutive birdies from the fourth.

A tap-in eagle at the ninth saw Pieters reach the turn in 30, only for him to bogey the 10th and go on a run of seven straight pars along the back nine.

Pieters then rolled in an eight-footer at the last to move back top of the leaderboard ahead of Arnaus, who had struck seven birdies in a bogey-free 65.

Adri Arnaus sits second after racking up seven birdies in a bogey-free round of 65

Molinari failed to find a bogey on his back nine to post a two-under 70, leaving him on 14 under, with 13 player heading into the final round within four of the lead.

Watch the final round of the Czech Masters on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf!