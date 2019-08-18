BMW Championship: Justin Thomas leads after course-record 61

Justin Thomas is closing in on his first win of the season

Justin Thomas took command of the BMW Championship to take a six-stroke lead into the final round in Medinah.

Thomas birdied his first five holes on his way to a course-record 61 in Illinois, taking him to 21 under and six ahead of both Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay.

Rory Sabbatini sits in fourth spot on 14 under ahead of Jon Rahm, while Rory McIlroy's title challenge faded after a two-under 70 dropped him 11 off the pace.

Rory McIlroy started the week third in the FedExCup standings

"It's just one of those freaky days when you get in the zone," Thomas said. "I hit the ball pretty unbelievable. It's not like I made any long putts. I hit it close to the hole and took advantage of some opportunities when I had them and got a couple good breaks.

Thomas rolled in a 12-footer at the first on his way to five straight birdies but missed from six feet to save par at the sixth, before holing a 10-foot birdie at the eighth and firing his approach at the par-five 10th to tap-in range for a eagle.

Thomas played alongside Tony Finau on Saturday

The American chipped in for birdie off the 14th green and holed an 180-yard approach for eagle at the 16th, with a six-foot gain at the 17th and a two-putt par at the last closing his record-breaking round.

Hideki Matsuyama faltered with a bogey-heavy 73 to drop out of contention at 11 under, while Tiger Woods - needing to post a top-11 finish to qualify for the Tour Championship - is tied-31st after a second successive 67.

World No 1 Brooks Koepka dropped down the standings to five under after a level-par 72, while defending FedExCup champion Justin Rose posted a one-over 73 to drop to two under.

