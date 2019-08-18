Czech Masters: Thomas Pieters holds on for first win in three years

Thomas Pieters ended a three-year winless run on the European Tour with an impressive victory at the D+D Real Czech Masters.

Final leaderboard Czech Masters

Pieters posted a three-under 69 at Albatross Golf Resort to finish on 19 under and a shot clear of Adri Arnaus, who birdied two of his last three holes to also post a final-round 69.

A joint-low round of the day 65 from defending champion Andrea Pavan lifted the Italian to tied-third and four strokes back alongside Sam Horsfield, with Scotland's Liam Johnston registering a share of fifth spot.

Pieters - who claimed his first professional win at the event in 2015 - took a one-shot lead into the final round and doubled his lead by holing a 20-footer at the first.

Pieters posted rounds of 67, 67, 66 and 69

The Belgian wasted birdie opportunities at the fourth and fifth but made amends by rolling from 10 feet at the sixth and from a couple of feet further out at the next, only to miss a three-footer to save par at the eighth.

A birdie at the ninth restored Pieters' two-shot cushion at the turn, before the former Ryder Cup player made a two-putt gain at the 12th to extend his advantage.

Arnaus made a three-foot birdie at the 16th - where Pieters carded a bogey-four - to leave the lead at two with two play, with the Spaniard falling just short of a play-off despite also birdieing the par-four last.

Pavan threatened a late challenge for victory after following a front-nine 31 with birdies at the 10th, 12th and 15th, only to see his hopes ended with a penultimate-hole bogey.

A bogey-free 68 helped Horsfield post his best finish of the season on the European Tour, while Johnston posted three birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn on his way to a two-under 70.