Paul Lawrie claims maiden Staysure Tour win at Scottish Senior Open

Paul Lawrie topped the leaderboard at the Scottish Senior Open

Paul Lawrie secured his maiden over-50s title with a two-shot victory on home soil at the Scottish Senior Open.

Final leaderboard Scottish Senior Open

The 1999 Open Champion posted a level-par 71 in windy conditions at Craigelaw Golf Club to hold of the challenge of Peter Baker and Peter Fowler and win for the first time on the Staysure Tour.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Lawrie birdied the par-five second and cancelled out a bogey at the next by birdieing the fourth and seventh on his way to reaching the turn in 33.

Lawrie mixed three birdies with as many bogeys during the final day

The Scot bogeyed the 10th and 13th but produced a run of pars over the closing stretch to end the week on two under, as overnight leader Fowler struggled to a final-round 75.

"I've always enjoyed playing in Scotland and that is my fourth win in my home country and I'm very proud of that," he said. "I think a lot of the players struggle to play in their own country with expectations on them, but I've always felt comfortable playing in front of Scottish people.

Staysure Tour Golf Live on

"It doesn't matter what tour it is, winning is difficult; it's not easy. Peter Baker did a top effort to get in the house at level par, so my job was to get in at one under par, that was the only job I was thinking about and I managed to finish one better than that.

"I've not won since 2012 on the European Tour. Obviously, I'm a senior now and I'm playing senior events. I want to be one of the top players on the Staysure Tour and I want to be one of the top seniors, so this win is a massive step to doing that.

Lawrie was the only player to end the week under par

"My game has been getting betting for a few weeks and I've been telling people that I'm getting there and I'm going to win soon. The Senior Open was the first week where I felt my foot and my back were where I needed them to be."

Englishman David Shacklady and Markus Brier of Austria posted rounds of 69 and 73 respectively, to finish at one over par and tied-fourth, with Phillip Price and Ian Woosnam also finishing inside the top 10.