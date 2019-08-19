US Amateur Championship: Andy Ogletree beats John Augenstein

Andy Ogletree won the US Amateur Championship on Sunday

Andy Ogletree claimed the US Amateur Championship title after fighting back to beat John Augenstein in the final at Pinehurst on Sunday.

Final scores US Amateur Championship

Ogletree recovered from losing four of his opening five holes of the 36-hole final, held across two courses, to win the penultimate hole and secure a 2&1 victory.

Victory sees Ogletree join a roll of honour that includes the likes of Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, with the win also secure the 21-year-old an invite to three of the four majors in 2020.

"I showed a lot of resilience out there and never gave up," Ogletree said. "Kept telling myself I'm going to win this tournament and always believed that.

Ogletree (left) became the third player from Georgia Tech to win the event

"Even when I was four down through six (holes), I just kept telling myself to keep hitting fairways, keep hitting greens and it'll eventually go your way."

Ogletree kept himself within striking distance and was never worse than two down during the afternoon round, before rolling in a five-foot birdie at the 13th to get back all-square.

Augenstein missed a close-range par-save at the 14th to give Ogletree the lead down the closing stretch, with the pair exchanging pars over the next two holes before an Augenstein four-putt double-bogey at the 17th secured Ogletree the title.