Thorbjorn Olesen pleads not guilty to sexual assault

Ryder Cup winner Thorbjorn Olesen has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, assault by beating and being drunk on an aircraft.

Danish national Olesen, of Redcliffe Road in Chelsea, south-west London, appeared for a short briefing at Uxbridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he spoke to confirm his name, his age (29), and his address.

The five-time European Tour winner was arrested on July 29, immediately after returning from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a flight from Nashville to London.

The case will be heard by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court September 18 - a day before the first round of the flagship European Tour event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

He has been suspended by the European Tour while this is ongoing.