European Tour: James Morrison 'considering quitting golf'

James Morrison considered quitting professional golf

Two-time European Tour winner James Morrison admitted he considered giving up golf earlier this summer after struggling to cope with the professional game.

The Englishman won the Madeira Islands Open in 2010 and spent a year inside the world's top 100 between 2015 and 2016, where he claimed the biggest win of his career at the Spanish Open.

Morrison has since struggled for form and has missed the cut in nine of his 17 appearances in 2019, having not registered a worldwide top-10 since December 2017, as well as battling issues away from the golf course.

Morrison is without a victory since 2015

The one-time world No 80 started the Scandinavian Invitation this week 942nd in the world rankings, where Morrison revealed he had spent time contemplating his future in the game.

"It's my 10th year out here in a row now and this has been not about golf, it's about everything else," Morrison told Sky Sports. "Tour life's getting a chore, travelling's getting hard.

"I've got a little boy (Finley) at home, my wife's having some health problems and had surgery two days ago, so there's stuff at home going on that's taken my attention away from the game.

"I really questioned whether that was it. Scotland (July's Scottish Open) was close to being my last-ever event but that's just the way it goes, that's life and you've got to deal with it."

Morrison's best performance of the year is a tied-18th finish at the Hero Indian Open

Morrison returned to action with a tied-30th finish at the D+D Real Czech Masters, before posting a bogey-free 66 during the opening round at Hills Golf & Sports Club to get within four of the lead.

"I changed coaches in the search for better golf and it hasn't worked out the last two years," Morrison added.

"I've gone back to my old coach Hugh Marr and done some really good work with Justin Buckthorp, my trainer-come-psychologist, best friend, mentor, and stripped everything back and realised why I'm doing it, what I'm doing it for and I'm in a happier place personally.

"He's kind of brought me back from the brink of hanging up the boots so I'm not sure if I'll thank him for that or not!"

