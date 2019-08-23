Chez Reavie enjoys hole-in-one at one of the toughest par-threes on Tour

0:51 Chez Reavie enjoyed a rare hole-in-one on one of the toughest par-threes on the PGA Tour as he aced the 230-yard ninth on day two of the Tour Championship. Chez Reavie enjoyed a rare hole-in-one on one of the toughest par-threes on the PGA Tour as he aced the 230-yard ninth on day two of the Tour Championship.

Chez Reavie lit up the second day of the Tour Championship in Atlanta as he fired a spectacular hole-in-one on the toughest par-three at East Lake.

Reavie reduced the 230-yard ninth to one swing of a hybrid as he enjoyed a perfect end to an outward 30 which also featured four birdies and swept him to five under for the tournament.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 37-year-old, winner of the Travelers Championship in June, was already in good spirits after four birdies over the first six holes, and he was soon jumping for joy on the ninth tee after the first ace at that hole in tournament history.

He did enjoy a huge slice of luck as his tee shot headed left of the target and appeared to be coming up a little short, but his ball took a great kick off the fringe and rolled straight into the hole.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Reavie celebrated wildly with playing-partner Louis Oosthuizen, who gave the crowd something further to cheer when he nailed a 20-foot putt for birdie as the pair played the daunting par-three in a combined three under par!

Watch Reavie's magnificent ace by clicking on the video above. Live coverage of the season-ending Tour Championship continues on Sky Sports Golf ...