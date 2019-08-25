Watch how Henrik Stenson made a hole-in-one, but he didn't know!

1:54 Henrik Stenson thrilled his home fans with a superb hole-in-one on the final day of the Scandinavian Invitation, although he didn't know his ball had found the bottom of the cup! Henrik Stenson thrilled his home fans with a superb hole-in-one on the final day of the Scandinavian Invitation, although he didn't know his ball had found the bottom of the cup!

Henrik Stenson thrilled his home fans with a hole-in-one early in his final round at the Scandinavian Invitation, but he had no idea his ball had dropped until he approached the green!

Stenson was three off the lead overnight, but he suddenly vaulted into a tie at the top of the leaderboard when he followed a birdie at the third with a perfect tee shot to the 197-yard par-three sixth.

The home favourite went straight at the pin with a sweetly-struck seven-iron, and his ball pitched a couple of feet short of the target before bounding into the cup for an ace.

Stenson would have heard the loud cheers from the tee, but he clearly didn't realise he had found the hole as he marched towards the green with putter in hand, perhaps expecting a simple tap-in for birdie.

The 2016 champion looked initially perplexed when he could not see his ball on the green, and the realisation dawned that he had holed out as he playfully tossed his putter back at his caddie.

But Stenson was unable to build on the ace and his challenge petered out over the remainder of his round, a 66 leaving him five shots adrift of eventual champion, Erik van Rooyen.

Click on the video above to see Stenson's surprise upon realising he had aced the sixth in Gothenburg ...