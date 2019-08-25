Carly Booth wins first Ladies European Tour title for seven years

Carly Booth clinched a one-shot win at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Carly Booth ended a seven-year wait for her third Ladies European Tour title with victory at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.

Booth carded rounds of 68, 69 and 70 for a 54-hole total of 207, nine under par, at Golf Resort Karlstejn to finish a stroke ahead of Finland's Sanna Nuutinen, France's Anais Meysonnier and English pair Charlotte Thompson and Hayley Davis.

The Scot, who won both of her previous titles in 2012 at the Scottish and Swiss Opens, began the final round tied for the lead with Nuutinen on seven under but had a nervy start, hitting her first drive out of bounds and dropping three shots in her first four holes.

However, she produced a gutsy fightback with three birdies in five holes from the fifth, including a huge putt on seven, to make the turn in level par and regain a share of the lead.

After a further birdie at 11, Booth chipped in for another at the 13th before she suffered a setback on the next hole, and she did well to limit the damage to just a bogey on the 15th when she needed four shots to find the green.

But the 27-year-old produced a superb fightback to birdie the 16th and 17th, and a par at the last was enough to see her crowned champion.

"It was probably just as well I didn't know what the situation was," said Booth. "I'm a little bit flabbergasted by the whole day. I played good golf and I really had to dig deep in the final round. I'm overwhelmed with happiness," she said.

"It's been seven years, so it's a bit of a shock. Not knowing what the winning score was, I didn't know anything about the leader board and I made a really solid par in the end.

"It's a country that I love to visit, I've had some great results here in the Czech Republic in Pro-Ams and to win the tournament means more than anything. After seven years, finally, to get another victory, it's amazing."