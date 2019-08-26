Brooks Koepka admits Rory McIlroy deserved Tour Championship win

1:23 Brooks Kopeka was keen to find positives from his PGA Tour season after missing out on FedExCup victory at the Tour Championship. Brooks Kopeka was keen to find positives from his PGA Tour season after missing out on FedExCup victory at the Tour Championship.

Brooks Koepka led the praise for Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman completed an impressive season with FedExCup victory.

A month on from Koepka winning a final-round battle with the world No 3 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, McIlroy gained revenge by claiming a four-shot victory at the Tour Championship.

McIlroy fired a final-round 66 at East Lake to register a third win of the year and end the season top of the FedExCup standings, with Koepka - alongside him in the final group - finishing five strokes back in third.

"[McIlroy] just played better," Koepka said. "He played great golf today, pretty much mistake-free. He was impressive to watch. He put it in the fairway a lot, hit a lot of green.

"Even his short game, the up-and-down he made on 11, that was pretty tasty right there. Then the way he finished it off right there was very impressive, and hats off to him.

"His game is in great form right now. It's really impressive to watch. Like I've said multiple times, he's the most fun to watch when he's playing well. He hits it so good, he putts it really well, and when he's on, man, he's tough to beat."

McIlroy secured the FedExCup for a second time, having also topped the season standings in 2016

Koepka registered three victories during the 2018-19 season, including a fourth major title at the PGA Championship, with the world No 1 noticing signs of progress in his performances.

"I thought my consistency was a little bit better," Koepka said. "I think if you take away the major wins, I would say this year is probably better.

"This year was very, very consistent. I felt like every time I needed to, I played well. This week, just didn't get it done. I don't think I was going to beat Rory today, even if I had it, but pleased with the season overall."