Solheim Cup: Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel get captain's picks

Juli Inkster is hoping to guide Team USA to a third consecutive Solheim Cup victory

USA captain Juli Inkster has named Stacy Lewis and Morgan Pressel as her two wildcard picks to complete her Solheim Cup side.

The pair complete the American line-up heading to Gleneagles next month, live on Sky Sports, where Inkster's side are chasing a third consecutive victory at the biennial contest.

Five of Inkster's 10 automatic qualifiers are rookies in the event and eight of the American side have never played in an away Solheim Cup, whereas both Lewis and Pressel featured in their 14.5-13.5 victory in Germany four years' ago.

Lewis has appeared in the past four Solheim Cups since making her debut in 2011, while Pressel will make her sixth appearance after failing to qualify for the 16.5-11.5 success in Iowa in 2017.

Lewis has never previously required a captain's pick

"They're great golfers but they also bring a lot of leadership and stability to my team," Inkster told Sky Sports. "I needed a little bit of leadership skills and they both fill that need."

Cristie Kerr is a notable absentee from the American side, with Team USA's all-time record points scorer failing to earn a pick after missing the cuts in her last four events.

Kerr top-scored for Team USA in 2017, winning 3.5 points from her four matches

Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lizette Salas, Jessica Korda, Marina Alex, Megan Khang and Brittany Altomare qualified from the USA points list, while Angel Yin and Annie Park qualified via world rankings.

Europe have only won five editions of the Solheim Cup since its launch in 1990 but won both occasions the event has previously held in Scotland.

