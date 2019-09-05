Solheim Cup moments: Suzann Pettersen stars as European rookie

3:35 Ahead of making her ninth Solheim Cup appearance this week, relive how Suzann Pettersen teamed up with Anna Nordqvist on her European debut in 2003 Ahead of making her ninth Solheim Cup appearance this week, relive how Suzann Pettersen teamed up with Anna Nordqvist on her European debut in 2003

Suzann Pettersen will be bidding for a fourth Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles this week, some 16 years on from playing a starring role on her European debut.

Pettersen won four of five matches as a rookie in the 2003 contest in Sweden, with the highlight coming when she partnered Annika Sorenstam in the Saturday fourballs.

The pair were all-square with two holes to go in their match against Laura Diaz and Kelly Robbins, where the American duo had a tap-in birdie at the 17th to seemingly move ahead.

Sorenstam had other ideas and holed a 20-footer from the fringe to halve the hole, before Pettersen produced the point-clinching moment at the last.

Diaz missed her six-footer for birdie, allowing Pettersen to snatch the win by holing a 10-footer on the final green and giving a Europe a three-point lead into the Sunday singles.

Sorenstam (left) celebrated the point with Pettersen

Europe would go on to win the contest 17.5-10.5 at Barsebäck Golf & Country Club, with Pettersen ending the week alongside Sorenstam as joint-top scorer for the hosts.

