Solheim Cup moments: Suzann Pettersen stars as European rookie
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 05/09/19 6:53am
Suzann Pettersen will be bidding for a fourth Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles this week, some 16 years on from playing a starring role on her European debut.
Pettersen won four of five matches as a rookie in the 2003 contest in Sweden, with the highlight coming when she partnered Annika Sorenstam in the Saturday fourballs.
The pair were all-square with two holes to go in their match against Laura Diaz and Kelly Robbins, where the American duo had a tap-in birdie at the 17th to seemingly move ahead.
Sorenstam had other ideas and holed a 20-footer from the fringe to halve the hole, before Pettersen produced the point-clinching moment at the last.
Diaz missed her six-footer for birdie, allowing Pettersen to snatch the win by holing a 10-footer on the final green and giving a Europe a three-point lead into the Sunday singles.
Europe would go on to win the contest 17.5-10.5 at Barsebäck Golf & Country Club, with Pettersen ending the week alongside Sorenstam as joint-top scorer for the hosts.
