Solheim Cup moments: Annika Sorenstam's chip-in controversy

Annika Sorenstam featured in Team Europe’s last Solheim Cup victory in Scotland, where her tournament was overshadowed by a controversial moment during the Saturday fourballs.

Sorenstam had won both of her matches on the opening day in 2000, as Europe opened a 5.5-2.5 advantage at Loch Lomond Golf Club, only to be embroiled in a heated debate during her next fixture the following day.

Playing against Kelly Roberts and Pat Hurst, Sorenstam thought she had pulled her and Janice Moodie back level after chipping in for birdie from just off the 13th green.

Sorenstam was accused of playing out of turn, with Robbin's birdie putt further away from the hole, leading to Team USA - after consulting with captain Pat Bradley - ordering the shot to be retaken.

Team USA did lot allow Sorenstam's chip-in birdie to stand

While the Americans defended their decision, claiming they had "followed the rules", the Europeans described the action as "unsporting" after Sorenstam was unable to repeat her chip-in.

The European pair went onto lose the match 2&1 but were still able to take a five-point lead into the final day, where the American's Sunday comeback couldn't stop Europe from winning 14.5-11.5.

