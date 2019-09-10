Solheim Cup 2019: Who will be Europe's top scorer at Gleneagles?

Team Europe are looking to return to winning ways at the Solheim Cup, but which player will earn the most points for Catriona Matthew’s side this week at Gleneagles?

Europe have won both editions of the biennial contest when it was held in Scotland but are looking to avoid a third consecutive loss in the competition, having been beaten 14.5-13.5 in 2015 and defeated 16.5-11.5 two years' ago.

Matthew played a key role as a player in Europe's 2017 defeat after making the last-minute switch from vice-captain, registering three points from her four matches, with the Scot looking to guide the hosts to their first win since their record-breaking victory in 2013.

Half of Matthew's side played in that 18-10 success six years' ago, where Caroline Hedwall became the first player to win all five matches and Charley Hull broke the record as the youngest player to feature in a Solheim Cup side.

Charley Hull is making her fourth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance

Hull, Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson have all been ever-present since that win and make their fourth appearances this week, while Hedwall and Azahara Munoz return to the team having failed to qualify for the 2017 contest.

Suzann Pettersen features for a ninth time despite having only played in two tournaments in the last 20 months, having had to pull out through injury two years' ago, while Anna Nordqvist - Europe's top scorer in 2017 - makes her sixth consecutive start.

Suzann Pettersen was part of the last European side to win on home soil in 2011

Four-time Ladies European Tour winner Anne van Dam is one of three debutants in the European team, joining Bronte Law - who registered her maiden LPGA Tour win earlier this season - and France's Celine Boutier in making their debuts.

English duo Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Georgia Hall complete the European line-up, but which of the dozen will end up top of the points list for the hosts?

