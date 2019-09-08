Solheim Cup stories: Charley Hull thrashes Paula Creamer in 2013

2:19 Ahead of her latest Solheim Cup appearance for Team Europe, we look back at how Charley Hull impressed as a teenage rookie in the 2013 contest. Ahead of her latest Solheim Cup appearance for Team Europe, we look back at how Charley Hull impressed as a teenage rookie in the 2013 contest.

Charley Hull will play a key role for Team Europe this week at Gleneagles, six years on from announcing herself to the world on her Solheim Cup debut.

Hull was one of six rookies in Liselotte Neumann's side in Colorado, where the-then 17-year-old played a significant part in a record-breaking 18-10 victory for Europe.

The Englishwoman lost her opening match alongside veteran Catriona Matthew but joined forces with fellow debutant Jodi Ewart Shadoff to see off experienced duo Paula Creamer and Lexi Thompson a day later, as Europe claimed a clean-sweep in the Saturday fourballs.

Hull was sent out early to face Creamer again in the Sunday singles, where the teenager dominated throughout to claiming a convincing 5&4 win and help Europe to a first win on away soil.

Hull was congratulated by Creamer after her victory

The win was Europe's first of the day and one of 7.5 points earned by the visitors during an impressive final day, with Hull going on to be an automatic qualifier for the 2015 and 2017 Solheim Cups.

Click on the video above to see Hull thrashing Creamer in Colorado!