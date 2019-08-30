Women's world No 1 Jin Young Ko sets record 114 holes without bogey

Jin Young Ko went 114 holes without a bogey

Jin Young Ko's record run of bogey-free golf finally came to an end midway through her opening round of the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon.

The world No 1 had gone an astonishing 114 holes without a blemish on her scorecard on the LPGA Tour, and she looked certain to extend that streak as she lined up a three-foot putt for par on the ninth green.

But the South Korean ace, who got off to another great start when she followed an eagle at the fifth with birdies at six and seven, admitted she decelerated on her downstroke and hit a poor putt which drifted left of the cup.

Ko's record run ended when she missed a short par putt

Ko looked crestfallen as she tapped in for her first bogey since the second hole of the third round of the Women's British Open, although she bounced back with a birdie at 11 before parring home to stay at four under and four adrift of early leaders Hannah Green and Mi Jung Hur.

"I did decelerate on the putt, so I made bogey," said Ko, a four-time winner this year including two majors, whose run of 114 holes without a bogey eclipsed the 110 blemish-free holes achieved by Tiger Woods in 2000.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"Now it's done and my mind has more freedom, as I don't need to think about bogeys so I can focus more for tomorrow. Bogey-free is amazing for 18 holes, but I did 114 holes and then done.

"It's cool, especially a new record, so I want to do it again and do 115 holes bogey-free hopefully. But yeah, I'm free."

The 24-year-old, winner of the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship this year, sits just outside the top 20 alongside Georgia Hall, while England's Charlotte Thomas is just three off the lead after she opened with a 67.