Tom Lewis earns PGA Tour card with Korn Ferry Tour Championship win

1:58 Tom Lewis is looking forward to playing more on the PGA Tour after Korn Ferry Tour Championship victory Tom Lewis is looking forward to playing more on the PGA Tour after Korn Ferry Tour Championship victory

Tom Lewis secured his playing privileges on the PGA Tour for next season with victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Final leaderboard Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The event was the last of three tournaments in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where PGA Tour cards were available to the leading 25 players who did not already have their playing rights confirmed.

Lewis missed the first two events but made the trip to Indiana for his first appearance on the second-tier tour, where a final-round 65 gave him a five-shot victory over nearest challenger Fabian Gomez.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"I'm chuffed," Lewis said. "A win is a win. Hopefully, I can go on and create more opportunities for myself on the European Tour and out here now."

Lewis was only eligible to play after a tied-11th finish at The Open left him the equivalent of 196th in the FedExCup standings, with those between 126th and 200th allowed to feature in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

3:03 Highlights from the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending Tour Championship Highlights from the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending Tour Championship

The Englishman posted back-to-back 66s on Saturday and Sunday to take a two-shot lead into the final round, where he made a six-footer to save par at the first and holed a long birdie at the third.

A 10-foot gain at the par-three fifth was cancelled out with a bogey at the next, only for Lewis to go inches away from a hole-out eagle at the eighth to set up the first of three consecutive birdies.

PGA Tour Qualifier Live on

Lewis ended a run of pars with a two-putt birdie at the par-five 15th and extended his lead with birdies over his next two holes, before completing his victory with a tap-in par at the last.

Victory saw Lewis finish second in the Finals 25 standings and lifts him to world No 63, with fellow Englishman Ben Taylor and Norway's Viktor Hovland among the other notable players to get their promotion to the PGA Tour.