Solheim Cup 2019: Test your knowledge in our quickfire quiz!

The Solheim Cup returns this week, live on Sky Sports, but how much do you know about the biennial contest?

Catriona Matthew's side head into the week as underdogs on home soil, with Europe looking to avoid a third straight defeat at the event and win the Solheim Cup for a sixth time.

Team USA produced a final-day comeback to lift the trophy in 2015 and successfully defended their title two years' later, with Juli Inkster now bidding to become the first American to captain three winning Solheim Cup sides.

Europe have experience in their squad with seven players having three or more Solheim Cup appearances to their name, whereas only four of Inkster's team have previously represented Team USA in an away Solheim Cup.

We have witnessed countless memorable moments since the tournament was launched in 1990, but how much do you remember from previous Solheim Cups? Put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

