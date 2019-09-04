Paul Casey hoping to represent Team GB at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

Paul Casey wants to feature for Team GB at the 2020 Olympics

Paul Casey has set himself the challenge of representing Great Britain at next year’s Olympic Games and is hopeful of securing himself a place in the Tokyo field.

The 42-year-old returns to action at the Porsche European Open as world No 17 and outside the cut-off point for the Olympics, with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both ahead of him in the world rankings.

Only the top-15 players in the world rankings automatically get to feature in Japan, with the remaining spots going to the highest-ranked players from countries that do not have two golfers qualified.

Casey has made four Ryder Cup appearances for Team Europe

"If I make top 15 and don't make the team, it would probably be the strongest world ranking for British players ever," Casey said. "For me, having represented England and Great Britain at amateur level and professional level, and Europe in Ryder Cups, it's the only thing I've not really competed in.

"I've done a lot of things in golf but haven't played an Olympics. Japan would be amazing. It's the one last thing. I'm 42 and have a lot of years left yet, but how many chances will I get to play in an Olympic Games? I'll be 43 next year. It's unlikely that I'd make it as a 47-year-old.

"I have lots of other goals. One of my biggest is to make the Olympics so every event between now and the cut-off in June - even if I don't win this week - I know every position I move up on the leaderboard is a bit of world ranking points.

"It's a good goal to have, but how do I achieve that? It's by winning Porsche or having a chance to win the Race to Dubai and all those other events. If I were to win two or three times between now and then, I'm probably in. It's good, because it keeps you focused."

Casey has registered eight worldwide top-10s from 20 starts in 2019

Casey's appearance in Hamburg is his first European Tour start of the season, outside of the majors and the World Golf Championship events, with the Englishman looking to finish the campaign strongly.

"This is one of seven events I have left this year," Casey added. "I took the time off so I have the energy to compete this week and at Wentworth, Italy, Dubai, Japan, China and Australia and everywhere else I'm going.

"I haven't played any yet on the European Tour this year. The fact I've started here, shows that I like this event a lot. I really enjoyed last year, so I was keen to come back."

